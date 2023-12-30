Louisiana Tech (9-4) will travel to Grand Canyon (11-1) for a non-conference matchup on Saturday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | GCU Arena in Phoenix, AZ

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (24-22 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Grand Canyon HC | Bryce Drew (75-28 in his 4th season at Grand Canyon

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech will play its first game since December 20th when it travels to Grand Canyon on Saturday night.

In their last game, the Bulldogs fell 79-73 in overtime at Seattle.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds in the defeat.

Isaiah Crawford had his first career double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Talvin Hester's club has lost four games this season by an average of 6 points per defeat.

Scouting the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Bryce Drew's team comes in at 11-1 overall and winners over 8 straight when they play host to LA Tech on Saturday night.

The Antelopes lone loss of the season came against South Carolina on November 19th.

Tyon Grant-Foster leads the way on the offensive end of the floor scoring 20.9 points per game. Grant-Foster has scored at least 20 points in 6 of 12 games this season.

Ray Harrison (14.1 ppg) and Gabe McGlothan (13.0 ppg) round out the group of double digit scorer for the Antelopes.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Grand Canyon on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue