PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs North Texas

Louisiana Tech (23-9) and North Texas (24-5) will square-off in the Semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Friday morning.

Game Time | 11:30 AM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (152-74 in 7 seasons as a HC, 152-74 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

North Texas HC | Grant McCasland (123-68 in 6 seasons as a HC, 103-56 in 5 seasons at UNT)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs & Mean Green

Heavyweight Fight.

Round 3.

Let's go.

---

