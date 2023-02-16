Louisiana Tech (13-12, 6-8) will return home for a match-up with North Texas (21-5, 12-3) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

As odd as it is to say, Louisiana Tech played one of its most complete games of the season in a 90-85 OT loss at FAU on Saturday.

The Bulldogs shot 52% from the field, 38% from 3, and 80% from the free throw line on the afternoon.

Isaiah Crawford was spectacular with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals in 41 minutes of action.

Keaston Willis returned from injury to score 18 points on 7/12 shooting in a team-high 43 minutes.

NORTH TEXAS PREVIEW

North Texas will come to the Thomas Assembly Center having won 6 games in a row.

Tylor Perry is putting together a stellar season averaging 17.3 points per game and is shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The Mean Green defeated the Bulldogs 67-65 in Denton on January 11th.

