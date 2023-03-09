Louisiana Tech (15-17) defeated FIU to advance to the Quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament against North Texas (25-6) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

In Louisiana Tech's 81-76 OT victory over FIU, the Bulldogs received contributions from a number of players.

Keaston Willis and Isaiah Crawford carried much of the scoring load with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Dravon Mangum played one of his better games of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

Quandre Bullock was sensational in the overtime frame scoring 8 of his 10 points to propel the Bulldogs to victory.

NORTH TEXAS PREVIEW

Grant McCasland's squad comes into Thursday night's matchup at 25-6 overall.

The Mean Green are the 2-seed in the Conference USA Tournament this week in Frisco.

North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech twice during the regular season. A 2-point win in Denton and a 10-point win in Denton.

Tylor Perry has put together a superb season fro the Mean Green from his guard spot. Perry is averaging 17 points per game and is shooting 43% from 3-point range.

The Fort Coffee, OK native was named the Conference USA Player of the Year this season.

THE DUNKIN' DOGS WILL WIN IF...

The Bulldogs have to limit the effectiveness of About Ousmane in the post. Ousmane averaged 17 points and 9 rebounds abasing Louisiana Tech this season.

It's Kenny Hunter's turn to step up for Talvin Hester's squad.

