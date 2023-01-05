Louisiana Tech (8-6, 1-2) will once again hit the road for a match-up at Rice (11-3, 2-1) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 7:00 PM

Location | Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, TX

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered a 68-66 defeat at Charlotte in its last game on Saturday.

In the loss, Cobe Williams led the way offensively with 21 points on 8/18 shooting from the field.

Dravon Mangum came off the bench to score 17 points in 30 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs have now lost four of their last six games overall.

RICE PREVIEW

Rice is playing the best basketball of the Scott Pera era having won 10 of their last 11 games.

The Owls defeated Western Kentucky and UTEP on the road last week.

Quincy Olivari and Travis Evee lead a talented Owl backcourt.

Olivari is averaging 18.1 points per game, while Evee is adding 15.2 points per contest.

