Louisiana Tech (12-10, 5-6) will return home on Thursday night for a match-up against Rice (15-6, 6-4).

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech earned a 66-55 victory over UTSA in its last game on Saturday afternoon.

After scoring only 5 points in the first 12:37 of game action, the Bulldogs were able to figure out some things offensively and earn the road win.

Isaiah Crawford battled some foul trouble throughout the contest, but scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Cobe Williams played all 40 minutes and scored 18 points on 7/14 shooting from the field.

Kaleb Stewart was huge off the bench. The sophomore scored a season-high 9 points in a season-high 26 minutes off the bench.

Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 88-82 in overtime on January 5th.

RICE PREVIEW

Although the Owls fells 70-52 against UAB on Saturday, the Owls have won 4 of their last 5 games overall.

Quincy Olivari is pacing the Owls offensively averaging 19.5 points per game. Olivari was only 5/18 from the field against Louisiana Tech earlier this season.

Max Fiedler is another key player for Scott Pera's squad. The big man is averaging 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

