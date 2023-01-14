Louisiana Tech (10-7, 3-3) will return to the friendly confines of the Thomas Assembly Center when they'll play host to UAB (12-5, 3-3) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 3:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | Stadium

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking 67-65 defeat at North Texas on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs trailed 36-18 to the Mean Green at half before putting together a tremendous second half comeback.

In that second half, Louisiana Tech scored 47 points. Isaiah Crawford and Cobe Williams led the comeback effort scoring 34 of the 47 points.

Two free throws by Crawford with 18 seconds remaining tied the game at 65.

Kai Huntsberry would then hit a jumper with 4 seconds remaining to ultimately give North Texas the 67-65 win.

Crawford finished with a season-high 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 36 minutes of action for the Bulldogs.

UAB PREVIEW

Andy Kennedy's squad is coming to Ruston not playing up to their normal standards.

The Blazers have suffered three straight defeats at the hands of FAU, FIU, and Western Kentucky.

In the three defeats, UAB has allowed at least 80 points in each contest.

Jordan "Jelly" Walker continues to pace the Blazers on the offensive end of the floor averaging 23.8 points per game.

Walker scored 36 points and made 9/15 from 3-point range in a 83-76 UAB win in Ruston last season.

---

