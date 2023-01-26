Louisiana Tech (11-9, 4-4) will hit the road for a match-up with UAB (13-7, 4-5) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | Bartow Arena in Birmingham, AL

TV/Streaming | CBS Sports Network

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech played one of its poorest games of the season in losing to Middle Tennessee 68-51 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs shot only 39% from the field and were only 3/21 (14%) from behind the 3-point line.

To make matters worse, Tech had only 3 assists on 19 made field goals in the game. Talvin Hester has emphasized the importance of sharing the basketball throughout the week.

Cobe Williams did score 22 points on 8/16 shooting but was held without an assist for the first time this season and had 5 turnovers.

UAB PREVIEW

UAB will enter the contest on Thursday night having lost two straight to Middle Tennessee and North Texas.

The Blazers have been without star guard Jordan "Jelly" Walker since January 11th. Walker is averaging 23.8 points per game this season. It is unknown if the reigning C-USA Player of the Year will return to the lineup on Thursday night.

Tavin Lovan has stepped up in Walker's absence and has averaged 11.3 points per game.

UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 81-74 in Ruston on January 14th.

