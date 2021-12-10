PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UL-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (6-2) will host UL-Lafayette (5-3) in non-conference action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday.

Game Time | 11:00 AM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (135-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 135-67 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Bob Marlin (435-286 in 23 seasons as a HC, 210-155 in 11 seasons at UL-Lafayette)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 78-75 victory at Santa Clara last Saturday.

In the win, Kenneth Lofton Jr went for 31 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

With the score tied at 66 with 2:47 remaining, Lofton Jr would score Tech's next 8 points to give the Bulldogs a 74-69 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

Cobe Williams and Amore Archibald would knock down 4 consecutive free throws in the final 10 seconds to give the Bulldogs the win.

Tech went 13/13 at the free throw line in the win and are shooting 84% from the line over the last 5 games.

Scouting the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

UL-Lafayette defeated McNeese 83-68 on Wednesday night to move to 5-3 overall this season.

Kobe Julien led the Cajuns with 20 points on 6/8 shooting from the field in 25 minutes of action.

Jordan Brown added 16 points and 16 rebounds on 7/14 shooting.

Brown, an Arizona transfer, is averaging 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

