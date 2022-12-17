In the defeat, Cobe Williams scored 23 points, dished out 11 assists, and had 5 steals for the 'Dogs.

Tech had won 31 consecutive non-conference home games prior to the loss.

An AJ Cajuste lay-up with 0.9 seconds remaining gave the Lumberjacks the victory.

Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking 80-79 defeat at the hands of SFA on Wednesday night.

Louisiana Tech (6-4) will open the conference portion of its schedule with a road trip to UTEP (6-3) on Saturday night.

However, Williams and Isaiah Crawford did combine for 14 of Tech's 17 turnovers on the night.

Turning the basketball over against the Miners on Saturday won't be a recipe for success.

UTEP PREVIEW

Joe Golding is breaking in a brand new basketball team in his second season as the head coach of the Miners.

UTEP lost its top 5 scorers and only return 3 players from the 2021-2022 team that went 20-14 overall.

Tae Hardy, a transfer from Southern Miss, is leading the way offensively averaging 13.2 points in 32.4 minutes per game.

UTEP is only shooting 26% from 3-point range through 9 games which should play into Tech's hands.

---

