PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (6-4) will open the conference portion of its schedule with a road trip to UTEP (6-3) on Saturday night.
GAME INFO
Tip-off Time | 7:00 PM
Location | Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
TV/Streaming | CUSA.tv
Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM
LA TECH PREVIEW
Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking 80-79 defeat at the hands of SFA on Wednesday night.
An AJ Cajuste lay-up with 0.9 seconds remaining gave the Lumberjacks the victory.
Tech had won 31 consecutive non-conference home games prior to the loss.
In the defeat, Cobe Williams scored 23 points, dished out 11 assists, and had 5 steals for the 'Dogs.
However, Williams and Isaiah Crawford did combine for 14 of Tech's 17 turnovers on the night.
Turning the basketball over against the Miners on Saturday won't be a recipe for success.
UTEP PREVIEW
Joe Golding is breaking in a brand new basketball team in his second season as the head coach of the Miners.
UTEP lost its top 5 scorers and only return 3 players from the 2021-2022 team that went 20-14 overall.
Tae Hardy, a transfer from Southern Miss, is leading the way offensively averaging 13.2 points in 32.4 minutes per game.
UTEP is only shooting 26% from 3-point range through 9 games which should play into Tech's hands.
---
