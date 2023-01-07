Louisiana Tech (9-6, 2-2) will return home for a match-up with UTEP (8-6, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 2:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CUSA.tv

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech picked up its most Impressive win of the season at Rice on Thursday night.

In the 88-82 overtime win, the Bulldogs were able to overcome some late game heroics to secure the victory.

With Tech clinging to a 69-66 lead with 2.9 second left, Travis Evee hit a near half-court shot for Rice to send the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, Tech's veteran leaders stepped up in a big way. Cobe Williams, Isaiah Crawford, and Keaston will scored 13 of the 19 Tech points to will the 'Dogs to victory.

Dravon Mangum knocked down 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 10 seconds.

Talvin Hester's club saw four players score in double-figures in the win.

Kenny Hunter, Cobe Williams, and Keaston Willis all scored 18 points each, while Isaiah Crawford added 13 points in only 21 minutes of action.

The 18 points for Hunter was a career-high.

UTEP PREVIEW

Since defeating Louisiana Tech 60-55 on December 17th, UTEP has lost 3 of its last 4 games.

Two of the defeats have come in heartbreaking fashion to UAB and Rice in overtime.

Tae Hardy and Mario McKinney will pace the Miners on the offensive end of the floor.

Hardy is averaging 12.8 points per game, while McKinney is averaging 10.2 points off the bench.

The Miners were able to limit Louisiana Tech to just 29.6% shooting from the field in El Paso 21 days ago.

