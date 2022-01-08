PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTSA

Louisiana Tech (12-3, 3-0) will to San Antonio, TX to take on UTSA (7-8, 0-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Convocation Center in San Antonio, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (141-68 in 7 seasons as a HC, 141-68 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTSA HC | Steve Henson (86-87 in 6 seasons as a HC, 86-87 in 6 seasons at UTSA)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech picked up a 64-52 victory at UTEP on Thursday night.

With Cobe Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr. leading the way the 'Dogs found a way to overcome a tough shooting night that saw Tech shoot just 41% from the field.

Tech used a 23-4 run to take a 30-12 lead with 4:37 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

Williams led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 31 minutes of action.

Lofton Jr. added 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds in 28 minutes.

LaDamien Bradford, Kaleb Steward, David Green and Kenny Hunter combined for 22 points off the bench on 8/13 (62%) shooting from the field.

Tech is off to a 3-0 start in Conference USA play for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA fell 74-73 to Southern Miss at home on Thursday night.

In the defeat, Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way with 23 points and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Cedrick Alley Jr (15 points, 4 rebs), Jacob Germany (10 points, 9 rebs) and Aleu Aleu (11 points, 7 rebs) also performed well in the defeat.

Steve Henson announced earlier this week that Dhieu Deing is no longer with the program.

Deing was averaging 15.3 points per game to lead the Roadrunners prior to his departure.

---

