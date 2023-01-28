Louisiana Tech (11-10, 4-6) will finish up a two-game road trip at UTSA (7-15, 1-10) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 3:00 PM

Location | Convocation Center in San Antonio, TX

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered a 65-59 defeat at UAB on Thursday night.

In a game that the Bulldogs led by 5 at halftime, Talvin Hester's squad was unable to overcome shooting 30% from the field in the second half.

Cobe Williams led the way offensively with 21 points on 7/15 shooting from the field. The 6'0 guard also pulled down 7 rebounds In 37 minutes of action.

Isaiah Crawford had a nice all-around game with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 28 minutes.

Louisiana Tech has now lost four of Its last five games.

UTSA PREVIEW

UTSA lost its 7th straight game at North Texas on Thursday night.

Jacob Germany led the Roadrunners with 15 points and 7 rebounds In 27 minutes off the bench.

John Buggs III scored 20 points against Louisiana Tech in a 91-69 defeat on December 29th.

