Louisiana Tech (13-14, 6-10) will start its final road trip at Western Kentucky (14-13, 6-10) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY

TV/Streaming | CBS Sports Network

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered its fourth straight defeat at the hands of Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

In the 74-67 loss, Keaston Willis led the way with 17 points on 5/11 shooting from the field.

Isaiah Crawford was fantastic with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Bulldogs were unable to get stops throughout the afternoon as Charlotte shot 62% from the field.

WKU PREVIEW

The Hilltoppers were swept on the road at Charlotte and Rice last week.

Dayvion McKnight led WKU with 21 points on 9/15 shooting from the field in Saturday's 83-77 loss at Rice.

Dontaie Allen has really emerged on the offensive end in recent weeks. The Kentucky transfer was inserted into the starting lineup on February 2nd and has responded by averaging 19 points per game over his last five games. Allen is also shooting 49% from 3-point range in that timespan.

---

