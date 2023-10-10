Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) makes the trip to Murfreesboro on a short week to take on Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2) and continue their quest to bowl eligibility.

Game Time | Tuesday @ 6 PM

TV/Radio | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (6-13 overall record in 2nd season)

Louisiana Tech OC | Jake Brown & Scott Parr (27.1 points per game in 2nd season)

Louisiana Tech DC | Scott Power (27.0 points allowed per game in 2nd season)

Middle Tennessee HC | Rick Stockstill (110-108 overall record in 18th season)

Middle Tennessee OC | Mitch Stewart (20.7 points per game in 2nd season)

Middle Tennessee DC | Scott Shafer (33.3 points allowed per game in 7th season)

Bulldogs Projected Starters

*Offense

QB | RS Sophomore #10 Jack Turner (6’5 230/63.2 PFF Grade)

RB | RS Junior #4 Tyre Shelton (5’11 190/82.0 PFF Grade) --<Miami (OH)

RB | RS Junior #22 Charvis Thornton (5’10 202/66.1 PFF Grade)

WR | RS Junior #16 Tru Edwards (6’3 200/52.9 PFF Grade) --<Navarro CC, Hawai’i

WR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183/71.2 PFF Grade)

WR | Sophomore #1 Cyrus Allen (6’0 177/64.6 PFF Grade)

TE | RS Senior #34 Ryan Rivera (6’3 234/60.4 PFF Grade) --<Cal Poly

LT | Junior #68 Dakota White (6’4 305/57.5 PFF Grade)

LG | Junior #79 Bert Hale (6’5 331/68.7 PFF Grade)

C | Grad. Student #62 Abe Delfin (6’1 310/51.3 PFF Grade)

RG | Junior #75 Jerren Gilbert (6’3 295/63.1 PFF Grade)

RT | RS Sophomore #65 Carson Bruno (6’4 312/56.7 PFF Grade)

*Defense

LDE | Senior #5 Deshon Hall Jr. (6’3 264/64.6 PFF Grade)

DT | Senior #93 Rason Williams II (6’4 280/55.3 PFF Grade) --<SFA

DT | Junior #96 Zion Nason (6’2 295/51.0 PFF Grade)

RDE | RS Junior #88 Mykol Clark (6’4 260/63.6 PFF Grade)

MLB | RS Senior #3 Jeslord Boateng (6’2 228/64.6 PFF Grade) --<Michigan State, Akron

WLB | RS Junior #21 Zach Zimos (6’4 239/79.0 PFF Grade) --<Arkansas

NK | Freshman #13 Michael Richard (5’11 180/77.2 PFF Grade)

CB | RS Junior #11 Cedric Woods (5’11 184/68.4 PFF Grade)

FS | RS Senior #2 Cecil Singleton Jr. (6’2 210/64.8 PFF Grade) --<Miami (OH)

SS | RS Senior #0 Myles Heard (5’11 201/64.1 PFF Grade) --<SFA

CB | Senior #1 Willie Roberts (5’11 190/78.6 PFF Grade) --<SFA

*Special Teams

K | RS Junior #35 Jacob Barnes (5’9 183/74.4 PFF Grade)

P | RS Senior #31 Blake Ochsendorf (6’6 220/70.5 PFF Grade) --<Eastern Michigan

KR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183/58.0 PFF Grade)

PR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183/72.6 PFF Grade)

Blue Raiders Projected Starters

*Offense

QB | RS Sophomore #11 Nicholas Vattiato (6’1 196/78.2 PFF Grade)

RB | Junior #24 Frank Peasant (5’11 196/61.3 PFF Grade)

RB | Sophomore #22 Jaiden Credle (6’1 193/58.4 PFF Grade) --<Northern Illinois

WR | RS Junior #15 Justin Olson (6’2 205/73.2 PFF Grade) --<North Carolina

WR | RS Sophomore #9 Elijah Metcalf (5’9 164/62.0 PFF Grade)

WR | Junior #83 Holden Willis (6’4 211/65.7 PFF Grade) --<South Florida

TE | RS Senior #6 Jeremy Tate Jr. (6’5 259/59.7 PFF Grade) --<Memphis

LT | Junior #79 Sterling Porcher (6’4 304/46.2 PFF Grade) --<Iowa Western

LG | RS Freshman #55 Mateo Guevara (6’4 302/61.6 PFF Grade)

C | RS Sophomore #63 Wilson Kelly (6’2 300/57.6 PFF Grade)

RG | Sophomore #77 Keylan Rutledge (6’4 308/63.2 PFF Grade)

RT | RS Senior #64 Jacqui Graham (6’4 263/63.9 PFF Grade) --<East Central CC

*Defense

LDE | RS Junior #0 Richard Kinley (6’3 235/60.8 PFF Grade)

DT | RS Junior #57 Marley Cook (6’2 298/75.9 PFF Grade)

DT | RS Senior #5 Jordan Branch (6’0 290/60.4 PFF Grade)

RDE | RS Junior #97 Quindarius Dunnigan (6’4 256/63.4 PFF Grade)

WLB | RS Sophomore #21 Parker Hughes (6’2 210/66.4 PFF Grade)

MLB | RS Junior #33 Sam Brumfield (5’11 226/74.3 PFF Grade) --<Northwest Mississippi CC

SLB | Junior #10 Drew Francis (6’3 222/65.6 PFF Grade)

CB | RS Sophomore #29 Tyrell Raby (5’11 173/75.6 PFF Grade) --<Memphis

FS | Senior #17 Tra Fluellen (6’2 210/52.8 PFF Grade) --<Houston Baptist

SS | RS Sophomore #22 Chris Johnson (5’10 183/53.4 PFF Grade)

CB | RS Junior #31 Deonte Stanley (6’3 194/67.2 PFF Grade) --<Hutchinson CC

*Special Teams

K | Junior #7 Zeke Rankin (5’8 200/56.2 PFF Grade)

P | RS Sophomore #48 Miles Tillman (5’11 207/65.4 PFF Grade) AND Junior #99 Trey Turk (6’1 204/58.8 PFF Grade) --<Mercer

KR | Senior #3 DJ England-Chisolm (5’8 152/54.1 PFF Grade)

PR | RS Senior #19 Zach Dotson (5’8 170/51.5 PFF Grade)

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

#10 QB Jack Turner: 57% completion percentage, 849 yards, 4 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 120.3 passer rating, 2 rushing touchdowns

#4 RB Tyre Shelton: 58 carries, 436 yards, 7.5 yards per rush, 5 touchdowns

#22 RB Charvis Thornton: 31 carries, 153 yards, 4.9 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#6 WR Smoke Harris: 48 receptions, 485 yards, 10.1 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

#1 WR Cyrus Allen: 19 receptions, 349 yards, 18.4 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns

#9 WR Kyle Maxwell: 7 receptions, 147 yards, 21.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#16 WR Tru Edwards: 11 receptions, 136 yards, 12.4 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#0 SS Myles Heard: 60 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass breakups

#3 LB Jeslord Boateng: 46 total tackles 16 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup

#2 FS Cecil Singleton: 45 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception

#1 CB Willie Roberts: 27 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 9 pass breakups, 1 interception

#5 DE Deshon Hall: 22 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks

#35 K Jacob Barnes: 21/21 on extra points, 8/10 on field goals, long of 46

#31 P Blake Ochsendorf: 35 punts, 44.9 yards per punt, long of 66

MTSU

#11 QB Nicholas Vattiato: 67% completion percentage, 1,576 yards, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 132.8 passer rating, 136 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

#22 RB Jaiden Credle: 46 carries, 251 yards, 5.5 yards per rush, 1 touchdown, 1 receiving touchdown

#24 RB Frank Peasant: 48 carries, 171 yards, 3.6 yards per rush, 2 touchdowns

#9 WR Elijah Metcalf: 31 receptions, 350 yards, 11.3 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns

#15 WR Justin Olson: 26 receptions, 323 yards, 12.4 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#83 WR Holden Willis: 23 receptions, 309 yards, 13.4 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#6 TE Jeremy Tate: 10 receptions, 137 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#33 LB Sam Brumfield: 48 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 QB hits

#17 FS Tra Fluellen: 42 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 interception

#6 SS Jakobe Thomas: 33 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups

#10 LB Drew Francis: 26 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 QB hit

#97 DE Quindarius Dunnigan: 19 total tackles, 9 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 5 pass breakups

#7 K Zeke Rankin: 14/16 on extra points, 4/6 on field goals, long of 31

#48 P Miles Tillman: 18 punts, 43.5 yards per punt, long of 63

#99 P Trey Turk: 18 punts, 42.9 yards per punt, long of 53

Scouting the Bulldogs

For the majority of the season, Louisiana Tech has shown their capability to be excellent for one half, but below their standard for another half in the same game. This was on full display on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs trailed WKU 35-7, but rallied to make it 35-28 with the ball late in the 4th quarter. After struggling in the first half, Jack Turner and the offense started rolling, highlighted by Smoke Harris dominating the secondary and Kyle Maxwell making an excellent touchdown grab. Additionally, a defense that failed to stop the Hilltoppers in the first half, completely flipped the switch, forcing several three-and-outs and allowing zero points in the second half. Can the Bulldogs put it all together and produce a complete product on the field Tuesday night?

Look for Cyrus Allen to have a bounce-back game versus MTSU after finishing with just one reception last Thursday. Tyre Shelton has been the number one running back that the Bulldogs were looking for early in the season, and he continuously puts up 100-yard rushing games. While Shelton is the explosive and flashy runner, Charvis Thornton has been able to fill the role of a tough, physical back. Defensively, Scott Power moved Deshon Hall to defensive end and played both Rason Williams and Zion Nason inside, creating a bigger front. Michael Richard has been a very impressive freshman starter in the nickel position, and the cornerback room as a whole has been impressive with Willie Roberts, Jhamal Shelby, and Cedric Woods.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

For the Blue Raiders, a 1-5 start has been largely due to a tough two-game SEC slate as well as poor second-half execution the last three weeks. Middle Tennessee lost to Missouri by just 4 and created some positive for Blue Raider fans. After that point, the Blue Raiders took a 17-10 lead over Colorado State before allowing 21 unanswered points in the second half before MTSU finally responded. In a 21-point loss to Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee had multiple opportunities to score in the red zone and cut into the lead but kept stalling. Lastly, versus Jacksonville State, the Blue Raiders led 23-7 at the half in a home game, before allowing the Gamecocks to explode and score 38 unanswered second-half points before MTSU scored a late touchdown. Did last week’s second-half meltdown break the Blue Raiders, or will they come to fight on Tuesday night?

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Nicholas Vattiato has been an efficient playmaker, completing 67.3% of his passes for Middle Tennessee. Vattiato often likes to evade the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield to find the open receiver. With his legs, Vattiato has gained 263 yards but has lost 127 of those yards due to taking a large number of sacks. Expect the Bulldogs’ defense to dial up the pressure on Tuesday night to wreak havoc on this offensive line. The Blue Raiders have a stellar receiving core, led by Elijah Metcalf, Justin Olson, and Holden Willis, who all have at least 300 yards and 1 touchdown so far this season. MTSU has not been able to establish a solid ground game but watch for them to attempt to versus Tech. Linebacker Sam Brumfield is a disrupter on the other side of the ball, leading the team with 4 QB hits and 2 forced fumbles. Allowing over 33 points per game, the MTSU defense is definitely vulnerable, but the Bulldogs must keep defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan out of the backfield, as he aims to stop the rushing attack.

Matchups to Watch

1) Michael Richard vs Elijah Metcalf

2) Dakota White vs Quindarius Dunnigan

3) Smoke Harris vs Parker Hughes

4) Tyre Shelton vs Sam Brumfield

5) Bert Hale vs Marley Cook

Prediction

On this short of a practice week that the Bulldogs were provided, it would be easy to question how much energy this has for a Tuesday night contest in Tennessee. Tech’s second-half performance gives me optimism that the locker room is still engaged and focused on making their first bowl game since 2020. Middle Tennessee might come out hot after last week’s disheartening loss, but I think the Bulldogs’ seniors will stand out of the road, and they will get themselves to 4-4 heading into the bye week.

Final Score: Bulldogs 27. Blue Raiders 23.

ESPN FPI

Louisiana Tech #111

Middle Tennessee #117

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:11,037

Middle Tennessee | Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:17,438

Stadium History

Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium

Capacity of 30,788

Opened in 1933

