Pro Football Focus Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: La Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech fell to UAB on Saturday night 28-7. The Bulldogs really struggled offensively only accumulating 256 total yards. Let's take a look at how each player graded out according to Pro Football Focus.
Quarterback
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Nate Cox
|
1
|
60
|
J'Mar Smith
|
66
|
55.6
J'Mar Smith has to play better, but being pressured on 15 of 34 dropbacks would be difficult for any quarterback to deal with.
