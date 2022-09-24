BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | South Alabama jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first 3:50 of game action and Louisiana Tech was unable to overcome 5 turnovers in losing 38-14 in Mobile on Saturday night.

South Alabama received the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 6 plays to take a 7-0 lead in front of its home crowd.

Following a 3 & out from Tech's offense, Caullin Lacy returned Austin McCready's punt 57 yards to gain a 14-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs would claw to within 7 when Parker McNeil connected on a 52-yard touchdown to Smoke Harris with 13:02 remaining in the first half.

That's as close as the 'Dogs would get in this one.

On the first drive of the second half, McNeil was intercepted for the 4th time on the evening and Yam Banks returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to stretch the Jaguars lead to 24-7.

Trailing 38-7, McNeil would connect with Griffin Hebert on a 5-yard touchdown for Tech's final score of the evening.

Tech Statistics

QB Parker McNeil | 19/34, 251 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

WR Tre Harris | 6 catches for 85 yards

WR Smoke Harris | 4 catches for 88 yards, 1 TD

WR Griffin Hebert | 5 catches for 49 yards, 1 TD

LB Tyler Grubbs | 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

---

