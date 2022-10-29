BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech suffered its second consecutive overtime defeat when it fell 42-34 at FIU on Friday night.

Landry Lyddy made his 1st career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs and played well.

The freshman signal caller led Tech to scoring drives on each of his first three possessions of the game, and also led Tech to 10 fourth quarter points when the Bulldogs were trailing by 7.

The 10 fourth quarter points would give Tech a 27-24 lead with 5:31 remaining in the contest

A Beejay Williamson pass break-up with 2:30 remaining would give Tech the football back at its own 47 clinging to a three-point lead.

After 3 straight run plays that results in 8 yards gained, Sonny Cumbie made the decision to punt the football back to the Panthers.

FIU would drive 69 yards and convert a short field goal to send the game to overtime.

In the first overtime period, both Tech and FIU scored relatively easily to tie the game at 34.

In the second overtime, it would take FIU only two plays for Lex Joseph to score from one-yard out. The two-point conversion was successful as well to make it 42-34.

After a first down completion got Tech inside the 15-yard line, the Bulldogs saw 4 straight pass plays fall incomplete to give the Panthers the victory.

---

Lyddy finished 28/40 (70%) for 256 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

Marquis Crosby led Tech on the ground with 115 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Tech out-gained the Panthers 440 to 378, out-rushed them by 127 yards, converted 53% of its 3rd downs, didn't turn the football over, and won the time of possession but somehow lost the football game.

Tough times in Ruston in 2022.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!