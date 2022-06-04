RECAP | Diamond Dogs fall 5-2 to Texas in Austin Regional

Louisiana Tech (43-20) fell 5-2 to Texas (44-19) in a winner's bracket match-up in the Austin Regional on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Ryan Jennings got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs against the Longhorns.

The right-hander received a no-decision after firing 6 innings of 1-run ball against the Longhorns.

The lone run that Jennings allowed was a solo home-run to Dylan Campbell in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Trailing 1-0 in the 3rd inning, Wade Elliott would tie the game with an RBI-single to score Walker Burchfield who had doubled earlier in the frame.

With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Tech would hand the ball to its star closer Kyle Crigger.

Texas would mount a rally against Crigger and score 3 runs on 6 hits in the inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Both Tech and Texas would add 1 run in the 8th to reach our final score of 5-2.

Statistical Leaders

Burchfield | 2/4, 2B

McLeod | 2/3, 2B

Elliott | 2/4, 2B, RBI

Jennings | 6 IP, ER, 5 K

Up Next

Tech will square-off with Air Force in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1 PM. Winner earns a spot in the Regional Final on Sunday night.

