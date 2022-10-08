BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) scored early and often in the first half on its way to a 41-31 victory over UTEP (3-4, 1-2) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and marched 74 yards across 6 plays in 1:27 to open the scoring against the Miners.

The drive was capped off when Parker McNeil hit Tahj Magee for an 8-yard score.

It was Magee's first touchdown catch of his career.

After a Willie Roberts interception on UTEP's first drive, the Bulldogs added to their lead with a 4-play, 47-yard drive that was capped off by a Tre Harris 38-yard touchdown catch on fourth down.

Louisiana Tech led 14-0 only 5:13 into the contest.

After UTEP connected on a short field goal, Louisiana Tech scored its third touchdown of the opening quarter when McNeil hit Smoke Harris for six to give Tech a 20-3 lead.

Leading 23-10 with under 3 minutes remaining in the first half, Myles Brooks intercepted UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison and returned it 44 yards for a score.

Tech led 30-10 at intermission.

UTEP would come out of the halftime break playing its patented physical brand of football.

Although the Miners failed to score due to Tech holding in the red zone twice, they did run 34 plays to only 6 for the Bulldogs in the 3rd quarter to gain momentum.

Two UTEP touchdown drives in the fourth quarter trimmed Tech's lead to 30-24, but the Bulldogs would respond.

McNeil connected on a 64-yard pass to Tre Harris on 3rd and 2 with just over 9 minutes left to get Tech into scoring territory.

One play later Smoke Harris caught his 2nd touchdown of the evening to stretch Tech's lead back out to 14 at 38-24.

Buck Buchanan connected on a 52-yard field goal with 4:28 remaining for Tech's final points of the evening.

In what has been deemed Tech's "new" season, the Bulldogs scored 41 points and forced 4 turnovers in the victory.

Tech Individual Statistics

QB Parker McNeil | 18/27 for 266 yards, 4 TDs

RB Marquis Crosby | 14 carries for 75 yards

WR Tre Harris | 5 catches for 126 yards, 1 TD

WR Smoke Harris | 4 catches for 45 yards, 2 TDs

TE Griffin Hebert | 6 catches for 76 yards

S Jaiden Cole | 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack

S Beejay Williamson | 10 tackles

LB Tyler Grubbs | 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL

S Cecil Singleton | 6 tackles, 1 FF, 1 INT

CB Willie Roberts | 2 tackles, 1 INT

CB Myles Brooks | 1 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD

