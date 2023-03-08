FRISCO, TX | In a game of runs Louisiana Tech (15-17) outlasted FIU (14-18) in overtime 81-76 in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday night in Frisco, TX.

The Bulldogs took a 45-25 lead with 17:29 remaining in the game on an Isaiah Crawford jumper before the Panthers came roaring back.

FIU was able to force 14 turnovers in the second half and overtime to chip away at the lead.

The Panthers would tie the game for the first time at 65 with 2:01 remaining.

Louisiana Tech had the basketball with 6.4 seconds remaining in a tie game, but Isaiah Crawford's floater wouldn't fall to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, it was the Quandre Bullock show for the Bulldogs.

Bullock scored 8 of Tech's 12 points and willed his team to victory down the stretch.

Dravon Mangum sealed it for Tech with two free throws with 28 seconds remaining to make it 81-73 Tech.

Statistical Leaders

Keaston Willis | 23 points, 10 rebounds

Isaiah Crawford | 22 points, 7 rebounds

Dravon Mangum | 14 points, 11 rebounds

Quandre Bullock | 10 points, 7 rebounds

Up Next

Lousiana Tech will square-off with North Texas in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM on ESPN+.

