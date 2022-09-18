BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech (1-2) was unable to overcome four turnovers in a 48-20 loss at #5 Clemson (3-0) on Saturday night.

With the win, Clemson has now won 36 consecutive games at home.

Clemson took an early 10-0 lead less than 9 minutes into the game after a Will Shipley 2-yard TD run before the Bulldogs would settle in.

Jacob Barnes would get Tech on the board with a 35-yard field goal that concluded a 6 play, 34-yard drive to trim the Tigers lead to 10-3 with 12:46 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Clemson would answer with a field goal of its own to stretch the lead back out to 10 at 13-3 with 9:36 remaining in the first half.

Parker McNeil would then engineer a 10 play, 74-yard drive that ended in Barnes' second field goal of the night from 27 yards to get the Tech within 7 with 3:36 remaining in the half.

Louisiana Tech would receive the opening kickoff of the second half, trailing by only 7.

Parker McNeil's pass on 3rd & 20 on the opening drive of the second half would be intercepted to give Clemson all the momentum.

The Tigers would reel off 21 straight points following the interception to take a 34-6 lead with 3:37 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

A 13-yard touchdown pass from McNeil to Tre Harris would get the Bulldogs within 14 at 34-20 with 9:30 remaining in the game, but that's as close as Tech would get.

The Tigers would score the final two touchdowns of the game to get to our final score of 48-20.

Louisiana Tech had 7 plays of 20+ yards through the air in the game but four turnovers were too much to overcome on the Tigers home field.

LA Tech Statistical Leaders

QB Parker McNeil | 23/42 for 311 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

TE Griffin Hebert | 5 catches for 122 yards

WR Julien Lewis | 7 catches for 76 yards

WR Tre Harris | 4 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD

LB Tyler Grubbs | 15 tackles, 1 PD

S Jaiden Cole | 6 tackles, 1 sack

---

