Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) nearly rallied from a 28-point deficit, but a slow start proved to be detrimental versus Western Kentucky (4-2, 2-0).

Statistical Leaders

WKU

#16 QB Reed: 19/34, 297 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 72.4 QBR

#30 RB Stepp: 9 carries, 76 yards, 8.4 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#2 RB Ervin-Poindexter: 4 carries, 14 yards, 3.5 yards per rush, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 16 yards

#11 WR Corley: 8 receptions, 207 yards, 25.9 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns

#6 WR Holiday: 2 receptions, 27 yards, 13.5 yards per catch, long of 21

#11 FS Allen: 9 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

#4 CB Johnson: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection

#32 LB Guidry: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#16 SS Simpkins: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#20 LB Washington: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#18 K Carneiro: 5/5 on extra points

#47 P Ellard: 7 punts, 40.7 yards per punt, long of 45

LA Tech

#10 QB Turner: 21/41, 259 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown, 14.7 QBR

#4 RB Shelton: 21 carries, 118 yards, 5.6 yards per rush, 2 touchdowns

#6 WR Harris: 11 receptions, 117 yards, 10.6 yards per catch, long of 35

#16 WR Edwards: 3 receptions, 51 yards, 17.0 yards per catch, long of 21

#9 WR Maxwell: 2 receptions, 34 yards, 17.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#19 SS Roberson: 10 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

#3 LB Boateng: 7 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#1 CB Roberts: 3 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

#13 CB Richard: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

#11 CB Woods: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 interception

#35 K Barnes: 4/4 on extra points

#15 K Buchanan: 0/1 on field goals

#31 P Ochsendorf: 6 punts, 45.3 yards per punt, long of 49

Game Summary

It was truly a tale of two halves in Ruston on a breezy Thursday night. In the first half, Western Kentucky outscored Louisiana Tech 35-7, in the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Hilltoppers 21-0. Without Brevin Randle and Myles Heard, Zach Zimos started at inside linebacker and Roderick Robertson started at the strong safety position. After dealing with injuries, Cedric Woods was able to give it a full go tonight and intercepted Reed on the first drive of the game to give Tech a short field. With the Bulldogs heavily leaning on Shelton early on, the star running back sprinted up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown to put Tech up 7-0. Shortly after, Reed found Corley on the right tackle, and Corley would make a man miss before taking off for a 70-yard touchdown.

Back with the ball, Cumbie decided to be aggressive and go for it on 4th down twice on the drive, the first one a successful pass to Maxwell and the second one an incompletion to Allen with the ball at the WKU 29-yard line. The Bulldogs would force a three-and-out capped off by an impressive Roberts pass breakup on a throw to Corlet, but Tech would follow with a three-and-out of their own. On the second play of the drive, the Hilltoppers would take the lead when Stepp ran through a huge hole up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs would start to unravel with Turner was picked off on a deep ball to Harris, and WKU scored three plays later on a short rushing touchdown to take a 21-7 lead. Following a Tech punt, Reed wisely got the ball to Corley, and the elusive Corley made multiple defenders miss before getting into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.

Each team would take turns punting before the Hilltoppers put together a 14-play, 88-yard touchdown drive finished off by a contested 29-yard touchdown grab from Malachi Corley to take a commanding 35-7 lead right before the half. With time expiring, Buchanan’s 53-yard field goal attempt would be blocked, sending the Bulldogs into the locker room with a 28-point deficit. Three straight receptions by Rivera led to Turner throwing up a touchdown pass to Maxwell from 19 yards out to cut the deficit to 35-14. On 4th and 2 from the Louisiana Tech 47-yard line, WKU rolled the dice and went for it on fourth down, but the Bulldogs’ defense came up with a significant stop. After completions of 18 and 35 yards to Harris, Turner ran into the end zone from 1-yard out to make it a 35-21 ballgame. Tech’s defense would force crucial three-and-outs on back-to-back drives, but the offense was unable to capitalize on 3rd and 4 and 4th and 4 from the WKU 7-yard line, with Turner’s corner route to Edwards and Jones falling incomplete.

Louisiana Tech would force another three and out, and the Bulldogs would be able to take advantage with a 1-yard touchdown run from Shelton to cut the lead to 35-28 with 3:09 remaining. Needing one more three and out, the Bulldogs’ defense tackled Reed one yard short of the first down marker, forcing WKU to punt after a false start penalty. Back with the ball with just under 2 minutes to play at their own 38-yard line with a chance to come back and tie the game. The first pass to Harris ended with Harris gaining no yards and getting banged up after the play. On the second play of the drive, Turner looked for Edwards on an out route, but his pass was intercepted, essentially ending the game. The Bulldogs were relentless in their pursuit of the comeback, but their efforts fell just short in a 35-28 loss to the Hilltoppers.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-4) will continue on their slate of CUSA games with a trip to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee (1-5) next Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders enter Tuesday’s contest with a win over Murray State and losses to Alabama, Missouri, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, and Jacksonville State.

Tuesday’s game can be watched live on CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

----

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue