Louisiana Tech closed out a 24-man 2018 recruiting class back in February. Fast forward to the end of April and the Tech coaching staff is fully focused on the 2019 class.

Looking back at the 2018 class, Tech signed 11 offensive players, 12 defensive players, and one kicker.

Looking at the 2019 recruiting class, the same balance can be expected.

As it stands now, the Tech roster has 22 seniors that are on scholarship. It would not be a surprise to have a few players leave the program this summer, which would almost guarantee Tech signing a full class in 2019.

Kiaeem Greene from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans was the first commit for Skip Holtz and his staff in the 2019 class. Kiaeem committed to Tech on March 5th.

Greene is expected to play linebacker for the Bulldogs.

The early signing period will open on December 19, 2018 for the 2019 recruiting class and will run through December 21, 2018.

The late signing period will open on February 6, 2019.

Similar to this past December, Tech will look to sign a majority of its class in the early signing period.

If you are looking for a full position-by-position breakdown of what the Bulldogs are looking in the 2019 class, click here.

