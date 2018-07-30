Ticker
Rose Pledges Commitment to La Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Louisiana Tech continued to add to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Keivie Rose committed to the Bulldogs.




Rose, rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, currently holds 20 offers. In addition to Louisiana Tech, Rose also holds offers from Boise State, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Kansas, SMU, and Texas Tech amongst others.

{{ article.author_name }}