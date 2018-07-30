Rose Pledges Commitment to La Tech
Louisiana Tech continued to add to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Keivie Rose committed to the Bulldogs.
COMMITED ... pic.twitter.com/B6TJdwGW6c— Keivie Rose 🤴🏾⁴⁴ (@kiinggk) July 30, 2018
Rose, rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, currently holds 20 offers. In addition to Louisiana Tech, Rose also holds offers from Boise State, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Kansas, SMU, and Texas Tech amongst others.
