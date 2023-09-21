Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims are the two Nebraska Cornhusker quarterbacks that have seen action in 2023.

Haarberg started the most recent game against Northern Illinois, while Sims started the first two games of the season against Minnesota and Colorado.

Both Haarberg and Sims have struggled in the passing game, but they bring a running element to the offense that will be essential for the Bulldogs to slow down on Saturday.

Heinrich Haarberg 2023 Statistics

3 GP, 16/30 (53%) for 171 yards, 3 TDs, 115 yards rushing & 1 TD

For his efforts, Haarberg has earned a 76.3 PFF grade across 84 snaps this season.

The Kearney, Nebraska native made his first career start against Northern Illinois this past Saturday.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 4/5 (80%) for 48 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 9/12 (75%) for 61 yards, 2 TDs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 2/4 (50%) for 36 yards, 1 TD

20+ Yards Downfield | 1/6 (17%) for 26 yards

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 13/21 (62%) for 146 yards, 2 TDs

Under Pressure | 3/9 (33%) for 25 yards, 1 TD

Not Blitzed | 10/21 (48%) for 110 yards, 1 TD

When Blitzed | 6/9 (67%) for 67 yards, 2 TDs

Haarberg lacks experience at the position having only played in 3 games over the course of his 2+ seasons in Lincoln.

The passing numbers won't blow you away, but he's done a nice job in the QB run game and limiting turnovers.

Jeff Sims 2023 Statistics

2 GP, 20/34 (59%) for 220 yards, 1 TD & 4 INTs, 158 yards rushing & 1 TD

For his efforts, Rogers has earned a 46.7 PFF grade across 103 snaps this season.

The Jacksonville, FL native has started 25 games in his career. After starting 23 games at Georgia Tech, Sims transferred to Nebraska in the off-season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 3/3 (100%) for 17 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 10/10 (100%) for 75 yards

10-19 Yards Downfield | 6/17 (35%) for 94 yards, 4 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 1/3 (33%) for 34 yards, 1 TD

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 17/24 (71%) for 180 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 3/10 (30%) for 40 yards, 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 15/23 (65%) for 160 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 5/11 (45%) for 60 yards, 1 INT

Sims was the starter for the first two games of the season for Matt Rhule's squad and struggled in a big way.

Not only did the 6'4 QB throw 4 INTs, he also had 4 fumbles to go along with it.

Whether Haarberg or Sims is at quarterback, the Bulldogs are going to have to slow down a Cornhusker rushing attack that is allowing 200+ yards per game and force a few turnovers.

Nebraska is -6 in turnover differential after three games.

