Louisiana Tech will travel to Denton to square-off with North Texas in a pivotal Conference USA match-up on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 6 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Let's take a look at the two QBs for the Mean Green, Jason Bean and Austin Aune.





Jason Bean is expected to get the start, but Austin Aune will come on in relief at some point.





Jason Bean was a two-star recruit out of Mansfield, TX in 2018. He held an offer from Tech.





Austin Aune was a three-star recruit in 2012 out of Argyle, TX. He signed with TCU but chose to go play professional baseball for the NY Yankees. After spending 6 years in the Yankees org, Aune went to Arkansas in the spring of 2018 before transferring to NT on the fall of 2018.





Season Stats:





Jason Bean 27/44 (61%) for 427 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 231 yards rushing, 4 TDs

Austin Aune 76/137 (56%) for 1,233 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 12 yards rushing, 1 TD