SIGNING DAY CENTRAL -- Who has LA Tech signed in the late signing period?

Louisiana Tech announced the signings of 11 players in the early signing period back on December 15th.

The 11 signees include QB Landry Lyddy, WR Zyion Claville, WR Keshlon Jackson, WR O'Ryan James, WR Cyrus Allen, WR Kendrick Rucker, OL Landon Nelson, OL Isaac Ellis, LB Zy Ford, CB Jhamal Shelby and K/P Buck Buchanan.

The Bulldogs are expected to sign 11-14 players in today's late sign period. We will keep YOU updated RIGHT HERE with each signee throughout the day.

Sonny Cumbie is expected to speak with the media at 1 PM this afternoon, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for live updates on the 2022 signing class throughout the press conference.