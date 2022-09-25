Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs South Alabama
Louisiana Tech (1-3) dropped a road contest 38-14 to South Alabama (3-1) on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 66 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
66
|
C Ray Kelly
|
63
|
WR Tre Harris
|
62
|
RG Isaac Ellis
|
62
|
TE Griffin Hebert
|
62
|
LG Josh Mote
|
60
|
LT Dakota White
|
58
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
56
|
QB Parker McNeil
|
55
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
47
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
32
|
RB Greg Garner
|
20
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
18
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
14
|
LG Bert Hale
|
12
|
QB Matthew Downing
|
11
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
8
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
6
|
WR Solomon Lewis
|
4
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
4
|
C Landon Nelson
|
3
|
TE Ivan Thomas
|
1
Ray Kelly made his first career start at center with Abraham Delfin out for the season.
Kyle Maxwell started at a receiver position with Julien Lewis and Cyrus Allen out due to injury.
Tru Edwards saw action in his first game as a Bulldog.
Shifting to the defense, South Alabama ran 67 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
66
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
64
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
61
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
54
|
CB Myles Brooks
|
50
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
47
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
46
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
43
|
DE Joe Mason
|
43
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
35
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
34
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
30
|
CB RJ Johnson
|
27
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
27
|
S Khiry Morrison
|
27
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
23
|
DT Shaq Spears
|
21
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
20
|
CB Jakelyn Morgan
|
11
|
LB Kalen Villanueva
|
4
|
S Christian Archangel
|
3
|
S Eric Randall
|
1
Rasheed Lyles was back in the starting lineup at defensive tackle this week.
Of the 38 points that Tech allowed, 7 were allowed on a punt return. Another 7 were allowed on a pick six. Another 7 were allowed when the Jaguars started at the Tech 21 yard line after the Bulldogs 5th turnover of the night.
Relatively speaking, the defense played pretty well.
---
