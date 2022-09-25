News More News
Louisiana Tech (1-3) dropped a road contest 38-14 to South Alabama (3-1) on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 66 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

66

C Ray Kelly

63

WR Tre Harris

62

RG Isaac Ellis

62

TE Griffin Hebert

62

LG Josh Mote

60

LT Dakota White

58

WR Smoke Harris

56

QB Parker McNeil

55

WR Kyle Maxwell

47

RB Marquis Crosby

32

RB Greg Garner

20

WR Tru Edwards

18

RB Charvis Thornton

14

LG Bert Hale

12

QB Matthew Downing

11

LT Biron Rossell

8

WR Tahj Magee

6

WR Solomon Lewis

4

RG Jerren Gilbert

4

C Landon Nelson

3

TE Ivan Thomas

1

Ray Kelly made his first career start at center with Abraham Delfin out for the season.

Kyle Maxwell started at a receiver position with Julien Lewis and Cyrus Allen out due to injury.

Tru Edwards saw action in his first game as a Bulldog.

Shifting to the defense, South Alabama ran 67 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Beejay Williamson

66

S Jaiden Cole

64

CB Willie Roberts

61

LB Hugh Davis

54

CB Myles Brooks

50

LB Tyler Grubbs

47

DT Keivie Rose

46

DT Rasheed Lyles

43

DE Joe Mason

43

DE J'Dan Burnett

35

S Cecil Singleton

34

DE Kershawn Fisher

30

CB RJ Johnson

27

DT Deshon Hall

27

S Khiry Morrison

27

DE Mykol Clark

23

DT Shaq Spears

21

LB Maki Carabin

20

CB Jakelyn Morgan

11

LB Kalen Villanueva

4

S Christian Archangel

3

S Eric Randall

1

Rasheed Lyles was back in the starting lineup at defensive tackle this week.

Of the 38 points that Tech allowed, 7 were allowed on a punt return. Another 7 were allowed on a pick six. Another 7 were allowed when the Jaguars started at the Tech 21 yard line after the Bulldogs 5th turnover of the night.

Relatively speaking, the defense played pretty well.

