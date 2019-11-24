Let's take a look at some snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

For the first time this season, Drew Kirkpatrick played 100% of the snaps at LG and did not allow a single QB pressure.

After missing last week's game against Marshall, Gewhite Stallworth returned to the lineup and played 69% of the snaps at RT. Stallworth allowed a team-high 3 QB pressures.

Justin Henderson (56%) and Israel Tucker (47%) had a near even split at RB.

Cee Jay Powell was once again limited at receiver due to an ankle injury and was only able to play 9% of the snaps.

Shifting to the defensive side of the football, UAB ran 65 plays in the game.