Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UAB

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (8-3, 5-2) dropped a 20-14 decision to UAB (8-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon in Birmingham.

Let's take a look at some snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Willie Allen

LT

68

Aaron Allen

QB

68

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

68

Kody Russey

C

68

Griffin Hebert

WR

63

Isaiah Graham

WR

62

Malik Stanley

WR

59

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

47

Ethan Reed

RG

43

Smoke Harris

WR

40

Justin Henderson

RB

38

Israel Tucker

RB

32

Josh Mote

RG

26

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

25

Antawn Lewis

RT

22

Wayne Toussant

WR

7

Cee Jay Powell

WR

6

George Scott

WR

4

Noah Pitre

TE

2

For the first time this season, Drew Kirkpatrick played 100% of the snaps at LG and did not allow a single QB pressure.

After missing last week's game against Marshall, Gewhite Stallworth returned to the lineup and played 69% of the snaps at RT. Stallworth allowed a team-high 3 QB pressures.

Justin Henderson (56%) and Israel Tucker (47%) had a near even split at RB.

Cee Jay Powell was once again limited at receiver due to an ankle injury and was only able to play 9% of the snaps.

Shifting to the defensive side of the football, UAB ran 65 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

65

L'Jarius Sneed

S

65

Darryl Lewis

S

65

Mike Sam

CB

61

Collin Scott

ILB

57

Courtney Wallace

DT

54

Milton Williams

DE

53

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

52

Connor Taylor

ILB

49

James Jackson

OLB

39

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

37

Willie Baker

DE

31

Tristan Allen

DE

22

Trey Baldwin

ILB

16

Kevin Murphy

DT

13

Deshon Hall

DE

12

DJ Jackson

DT

8

Alex Zayed

ILB

8

Aaron Roberson

CB

8

For the first time this season, Darryl Lewis played 100% of the snaps at safety. Lewis and Bee Jay Williamson had been splitting time throughout the first 10 games. Lewis collected a team-high 13 tackles and only allowed 1 catch for 6 yards.

After missing the game at Marshall due to suspension, James Jackson returned to the Bulldog lineup and played 57% of the snaps.

With Willie Baker having to leave the game due to injury, Tristan Allen stepped in and saw action on 34% of snaps.

