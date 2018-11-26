Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs WKU
Louisiana Tech dropped its regular season finale to Western Kentucky 30-15 Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season 7-5 overall.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for each side of the football.
First up, the offense.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
79
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
79
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
75
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
74
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
72
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
70
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
67
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
67
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
54
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
53
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
36
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
31
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
28
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
26
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G
|
12
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
10
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
9
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
9
|
Bobby Holly
|
WR
|
6
Cee Jay Powell saw a career-high 75 snaps with Teddy Veal out of the lineup. Powell had a career-high seven catches.
Hanner Shipley saw 53 snaps with Michael Rodriguez going down with injury during the contest.
Smoke Harris saw his first action offensively since the Southern game. Harris did not have a catch in the game.
Westin Elliott saw his first action of the season at quarterback.
Let's now take a look at the defense.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
74
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
74
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
69
|
James Jackson
|
LB
|
63
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
63
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
62
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
61
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
56
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
53
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
49
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
38
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
34
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
30
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
18
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
17
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
17
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
11
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
LB
|
11
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
8
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
4
|
Charles Adeola
|
DT
|
2
Ephraim Kitchen saw a season-high 49 snaps against Western Kentucky Saturday. Jordan Baldwin was banged up during the game which allowed for Kitchen to see more playing time.
