First up, the offense.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for each side of the football.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season 7-5 overall.

Cee Jay Powell saw a career-high 75 snaps with Teddy Veal out of the lineup. Powell had a career-high seven catches.

Hanner Shipley saw 53 snaps with Michael Rodriguez going down with injury during the contest.

Smoke Harris saw his first action offensively since the Southern game. Harris did not have a catch in the game.

Westin Elliott saw his first action of the season at quarterback.

Let's now take a look at the defense.