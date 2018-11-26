Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 07:26:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs WKU

Jpt2ibiergeqfgirlui1
La Tech Athletics
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech dropped its regular season finale to Western Kentucky 30-15 Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season 7-5 overall.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for each side of the football.

First up, the offense.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Kody Russey

C

79

Ethan Reed

G

79

Cee Jay Powell

WR

75

Adrian Hardy

WR

74

O'Shea Dugas

T

72

J'Mar Smith

QB

70

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

67

Alfred Smith

WR

67

Javonte Woodard

WR

54

Hanner Shipley

T

53

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

36

Israel Tucker

RB

31

George Scott

WR

28

Michael Rodriguez

T

26

Shane Carpenter

G

12

Smoke Harris

WR

10

Westin Elliott

QB

9

DeVante Lovett

T

9

Bobby Holly

WR

6

Cee Jay Powell saw a career-high 75 snaps with Teddy Veal out of the lineup. Powell had a career-high seven catches.

Hanner Shipley saw 53 snaps with Michael Rodriguez going down with injury during the contest.

Smoke Harris saw his first action offensively since the Southern game. Harris did not have a catch in the game.

Westin Elliott saw his first action of the season at quarterback.

Let's now take a look at the defense.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

74

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

74

Darryl Lewis

S

69

James Jackson

LB

63

Dae'Von Washington

LB

63

Collin Scott

LB

62

Immanuel Turner

DE

61

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

56

Jordan Bradford

DT

53

Ephraim Kitchen

S

49

Keonatye Garner

DT

38

Jordan Baldwin

S

34

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

30

Willie Baker

DE

18

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

17

Courtney Wallace

DT

17

Connor Taylor

LB

11

Ezekiel Barnett

LB

11

Brandon Durman

LB

8

Zach Hannibal

CB

4

Charles Adeola

DT

2

Ephraim Kitchen saw a season-high 49 snaps against Western Kentucky Saturday. Jordan Baldwin was banged up during the game which allowed for Kitchen to see more playing time.


Recruiting season is heating up and there is no better time to join us at BleedTechBlue.com! Join us for a yearly subscription at $99 and get $99 worth of FREE Tech gear! Offer expires TODAY! Sign up here: https://latech.rivals.com/99Cyber

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}