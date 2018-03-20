Louisiana Tech will hold its seventh practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. Throughout the spring we will take a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the 2018 season.

Linebacker is a difficult position to recruit, maybe the MOST difficult position to recruit at the collegiate level.

Louisiana Tech has had its share of issues at the position over the years but appears to have solved its issues in 2018, at least on paper.

In the 2018 recruiting cycle, Skip Holtz saw a hole at linebacker and put an emphasis on the position.

Enter Brandon Floyd, Connor Taylor, and Trey Baldwin. Each of the three newcomers come from the junior college ranks with Floyd and Baldwin coming from Trinity Valley Community College, while Taylor comes from Snow College in Utah.

Taylor (6’1, 235) was the JUCO Defensive National Player of the Year in 2017 after collecting 140 tackles and forcing four fumbles.

Taylor and Floyd are both on campus for spring practice and have impressed throughout. Floyd (6’3, 230) is a freak physically and will play the ‘star’ position for the Bulldogs. Taylor is more of a true middle linebacker that has a nose for the football.

Baldwin (6’2, 235) may be the best of the three; he originally signed with Missouri out of high school and will join the team this fall.

Looking at the returners, Dae’Von Washington is the most important piece. He lead the Bulldogs with 70 stops in 2017. While undersized, Washington gets the job done on a down-by-down basis.

Brandon Durman has started nine games over his three-year career and will be a senior in 2018. Although he missed six games in 2017, he still managed to collect 36 total tackles.

Collin Scott, Randy Hogan, James Jackson, Alex Zayed, and Reggie Cleveland also return in 2018 after playing reserve/special teams roles in 2017.

Jackson has been exceptional throughout the spring and is engaged in a heated competition with Brandon Floyd to start at the ‘star’ position this fall.

Cleveland is recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the last 12 games of 2017.

Redshirt freshman Jacorion Andrews from Neville High School in Monroe will also be competing for playing time at the ‘star’ position along with Floyd and Jackson.

The depth that the Bulldogs now have at linebacker is impressive. Washington, a former walk-on, was perhaps the most important player for Tech’s defense a year ago playing all three linebacker spots at certain points during the season.

Durman and Scott have both played a lot of football for the ‘Dogs over the years.

James Jackson is now a junior, and it is time for him to make an impact. The progression that he has made from fall to spring may be the biggest jump of any player on the team.

With Floyd, Taylor, and Baldwin now in the fold, the Bulldogs have a deep linebacker unit. The competition has been fierce throughout spring practice, and it will continue into the fall.

Bulldog fans are in for a treat at the linebacker spot in 2018, and it has been very evident throughout the first six practices of the spring. Who will step up and earn one of three starting spots at linebacker for the Bulldogs in 2018? Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we continue to evaluate the position on a daily basis.

