Louisiana Tech will hold its tenth practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. Throughout the spring we will take a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the 2018 season.

Winning in the trenches. We hear it all the time that this is a pivotal component to having a winning football team.

Louisiana Tech had its fair share of issues on the offensive line in 2017, but none were due to a lack of talent.

The Bulldogs struggled to stay healthy up front throughout the season. In fact, Tech did not start the same five up front on consecutive weeks until the 10th and 11th games of the season. Incredible!

What does the Bulldog offensive line look like this spring?

Well, Josh Outlaw has moved on due to graduation, which leaves a hole at left tackle.

Outside of Outlaw, Tech returns everyone on the offensive line who saw playing time in 2017.

Michael Rodriguez is expected to shift from right tackle to left tackle to fill Outlaw’s role, while Gewhite Stallworth will compete with junior college signee Willie Allen for the starting spot at right tackle.

Oshea Dugas, Kody Russey, and Ethan Reed all return on the interior for the ‘Dogs.

Shane Carpenter, Hanner Shipley, Drew Kirkpatrick, Devante Lovett, and Joshua Mote give Tech plenty of depth in reserve roles.

Mote is the only one of the ten that lacks collegiate experience. He was a high regarded recruit in 2017 and will be a redshirt freshman in 2018 that can play either center or guard.

We’ve seen it many years with Skip Holtz and Robert McFarland with the offensive line; they will not hesitate to rotate guys in and out of the lineup in order to find the best five guys.

The unit has been healthy throughout most of spring practice which has allowed for a plethora of guys to cross-train at different spots.

This will allow guys to more easily adapt if injuries are to flare up like they did in 2017.

In addition to the aforementioned Willie Allen, Christian Henderson, Biron Rossell, Walker Hankinson, and Eric Dunn were all signed in the 2018 recruiting class to provide more depth.

If the offensive line can stay healthy, the unit will have at least nine quality guys up front. This will allow for J’Mar Smith to have more time to throw, and the new running back unit to find more holes to run through.

