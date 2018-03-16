Louisiana Tech will hold its fifth practice of spring Friday afternoon. Throughout the spring we will take a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the 2018 season.

Talent and depth.

Those two words were used often to describe the Louisiana Tech wide receivers heading into the 2017 season last fall.

While the group was clearly talented, the group lacked experience, and it showed at numerous times over the course of the Bulldogs 7-6 season.

Tulane transfer, Teddy Veal was phenomenal from the slot receiver position throughout the season. Veal developed into J’Mar Smith’s security blanket and caught 74 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.

The question for 2018: Who steps up as a playmaker at wide receiver outside of Veal?

There are many, many options when you look at the likes of Rhashid Bonnette, Adrian Hardy, George Scott, Javonte Woodard, Alfred Smith, Ceejay Powell, Zach Cousar, Griffin Hebert, and Cualan Williams.

Former quarterback, Jon Randall Belton has also shifted to wide receiver this spring. Belton has been impressive in the early going.

Bonnette flashed big play ability averaging 18 yards per reception in 2017. He along with Hardy, combined to catch 51 balls for 833 yards and three touchdowns. The two speedsters look poised to burst on to the scene fully in 2018.

Outside of Hardy and Bonnette, the returning receivers combined to catch 17 passes for 202 yards and one touchdowns. The group remains unproven at this point.

Alfred Smith continues to work his way back from ACL surgery while Hebert and Williams will be redshirt freshmen in 2018.

With J’Mar Smith having an additional year of experience, the chemistry between him and his receivers will be improved, but the Bulldogs must stay healthy.

Bonnette, Hardy, Scott, Smith, and Cousar all missed time due to various injuries throughout last season.

Who are names that Bulldog fans should keep an eye on? Zach Cousar and Griffin Hebert have been extremely impressive in the early going of spring practice. The two big receivers look poised to play a big role in the Tech offense in 2018.

Looking at the Tech receiving corp as a whole, one thiing is certain--the ‘Dogs can beat you in a multitude of ways. Bonnette, Hardy, and Woodard can beat you with speed. Powell, Cousar, and Hebert are phenomenal route runners and rarely drop the football. Alfred Smith has shown the propensity to be a high level blocker in both the run and screen game. And of course, Veal is a complete receiver that can beat you in numerous ways from the slot.

Also, 2018 signees, Maureese Wren, Wayne Toussant, Davon “Smoke” Harris, and Tahj Magee will be here this fall. All four have the opportunity to get on the field as a freshman. Wren is a big, physical, 6’4 220 pound outside receiver that could be a dynamic red zone weapon. Toussant and Harris can go the distance from anywhere on the field, and Magee will be shifting from high school quarterback to wide receiver to play the slot.

The Bulldogs are more experienced at the wide receiver position in 2018, but from a production standpoint the ‘Dogs continue to lack true proven commodities. Who will step up to the plate and make big plays in 2018? That is the question that we will be tracking throughout the spring and into the fall at BleedTechBlue.com.

