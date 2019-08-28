With all the focus on Sam Ehlinger in Tech's match-up against the Longhorns, let's go a different direction and take a look at the Texas running game (but don't worry, we'll get to Ehlinger in a minute). Although Texas didn't run the ball that often last year (53% of offensive plays, 69th most in NCAA), defending the run was the weak point of Tech's defense last year. That said, the Bulldogs weren't awful against the run, only giving up 3.8 yards per carry (YPC) for a rank of 56th nationally. But that was significantly worse than Tech's 22nd ranked pass defense (measured in pass yards per attempt). But for the first time since 2014, both the rush and pass defense improved over the previous year:

On the surface, the Longhorn running game doesn't look too special. The leading rusher from a year ago (Tre Watson) is gone, and Texas only ranked 97th in the nation last year with 3.8 YPC. For context, we all remember Tech's running struggles in 2018, and the Bulldogs' running game was only slightly worse at 3.7 YPC.

The numbers are skewed a bit for the Longhorns because the QB ran the ball pretty often. Ehlinger rushed 164 times (granted 25 of those were sacks), but only averaged 2.9 YPC. But if we factor out those times Ehlinger was dropped on a passing play, his average increases to around 4.4 YPC. With Tre Watson gone, Ehlinger possibly attempting fewer rushes this year to avoid injury, and backups Kirk Johnson and Daniel Young injured, the backfield will belong to Keaontay Ingram. As a freshman last year, Ingram averaged a respectable 5.0 YPC on 142 attempts. Tech only faced two RBs last year that averaged more yards per carry on as many attempts: North Texas's DeAndre Torrey and FAU's Devin Singletary.

