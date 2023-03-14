Louisiana Tech was swept in a 3-game series at #8 Arkansas in Fayetteville this past weekend.

It wasn't a particularly pretty weekend in any facet of the game, but let's take a look at some of the Stats that Stood Out.

Stat that Stood Out #1 - Free Passes

Louisiana Tech pitching handed out a combined 27 walks and hit by pitches against the Razorbacks in the 3-game.

The Razorbacks only came to the plate 24 different innings the series, so averaging over 1 BB/HBP per inning made things much more difficult for the Tech pitching staff.

For the season, Tech's staff is averaging 4.8 BB/HBP per game. That number will need to improve if the Bulldogs are going to pick things up in conference play.

Stat that Stood Out #2 - Extra Base Hits

Arkansas had 13 extra base hits in the series against the Bulldogs. Seven of those 13 extra base hits went for home runs.

When you look at the number of BB/HBP coupled with the extra base hits its no secret as to why Dave Van Horn's squad scored 28 runs in the series.

On the flip side, Tech had just three extra base hits of its own, all three coming from Karson Evans.

Stat that Stood Out #3 - Freshman Shines in Debut

Karson Evans was inserted into the Tech lineup for the first time in his Bulldog career on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.

All the Taylorsville, MS product did was a deliver a 2B and 2-run HR in his debut.

Evans followed up that performance with another hit and RBI on Saturday.

In the series finale on Sunday, Evans had two more hits including a 3-run home run in the 6th inning.

Not a bad start to your college career, eh?

For the weekend, Evans finished 4/11 (.364) with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

Stat that Stood Out #4 - Top of the Lineup Struggles

It's no secret that Lane Burroughs has struggled to find consistency within his lineup throughout the year, but the top of the lineup really struggled against the Hogs.

The top 4 in Tech's lineup combined to go 6/44 (.136) at the plate this weekend.

Getting consistent production from the top of the order will be a key for the Bulldogs going forward.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host Air Force in a 2-game midweek series at J.C. Love Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM on Tuesday night and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue