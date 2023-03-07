The Diamond Dogs swept the series against Northwestern this weekend in dramatic fashion.

Tech took game 1 in convincing fashion with a 14-5 win.

Saturday in game 2, the Bulldogs were able to squeeze out a 5-4 win in 11 innings.

Game 3 was high scoring early, Northwestern jumped out to an early 9-3 lead. However, the Diamond Dogs went on to score 13 unanswered runs for the 16-9 win.

Stat that Stood Out #1 - Finch Friday

Jonathan Fincher had a great start Friday night going 7 innings with 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts, and 0 walks. This is the second time this young season that Fincher has pitched for 7 innings, something he only accomplished one time last year.

Stat that Stood Out #2 - Runs Scored

The bats were very hot this weekend for the Dogs. They totaled 35 runs on the weekend, which is the most since the 2022 season against FIU, where the Dogs totaled 37 runs. The long ball was also a major factor in this weekend's efforts. Tech had hit 11 HR's total in games previous to this series. This weekend alone they hit 6.

Stat that Stood Out #3 - Free Bases

Northwestern was able to produce some offense, however their pitchers struggled tremendously. The pitching staff as a whole gave up 23 walks and 9 HBP. In all other games this season Tech only reached base by walk 34 times, and HBP 12 times.

Stat that Stood Out #4 - Offensive Stars

Ethan Bates had a good weekend at the plate with 2 doubles and a homerun.

Phil Matulia also continued to show power this weekend with a homerun, double, and triple.

Adarius Myers also had a homerun, but has been very consistent batting .353 which is second on the team behind Walker Burchfield.

Up Next

The Diamond Dogs will travel to Fayetteville this weekend for a huge series against the Arkansas Razorbacks.



