The Diamond Dogs opened up the season this weekend with a 4-game home series against the BYU Cougars.

The Dogs split the series 2-2, losing the opener 10-1. In game one of the Saturday double header Tech bounced back with a 8-6 win. The Dogs would then drop game 2 of the double header 8-2 but did close out the series Monday night with dominant 10-2 win.

Key Stat #1

In Tech's 2 wins, Bulldog pitchers allowed only 4 extra base hits. On the offensive side of the ball the Dogs had 9 extra base hits, including home runs from Dalton Davis, Phil Matulia (2), and Brody Drost.

Key Stat #2

Over the course of the 4 game series the bullpen limited BYU to 9 earned runs in 21.1 innings pitched. That’s good for a 3.79 ERA.

Excluding Friday night, that ERA drops to 1.10 over 16.1 IP.

The Tech bullpen looks like it'll be a strength in 2023.

Key Stat #3

Tech had 14 different pitchers featured (Tomkins appeared twice) in the series. In 2022, the first series featured 8 different pitchers (Crigger appeared twice). However, 2022 season opener was only a 3 game series.

Louisiana Tech had 16 different players get at bats this weekend, in the 2022 season opening series Tech had 11 players get up to the plate.

In total, Tech fans saw 14 players make their debut in a Tech uniform.

Weekend Stars

On the mound this weekend, one player that really stood out was Alec Sparks pitching 4 innings with 9 strikeouts allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run.

At the plate, Dalton Davis had himself a weekend with 5 hits that included 2 doubles and 1 home-run with 5 RBI's.

Up Next

Tech will host Nicholls State in a 3-game non-conference series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

—

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @HarrisDowner2, @BleedTechBlue