To kick off the second weekend of the 2023 season the Dogs hosted the Colonels from Nicholls St.

The Tech offense was on fire and combined that with great pitching for an 11-1 win on Friday night. Saturday was more of a pitcher's duel with a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Bulldogs. Sunday the Colonels got the best of the Dogs 8-0 to prevent the sweep

Stat #1 that Stood Out

Phil Matulia is off to a hot start winning C-USA hitter of the week with 5 homeruns on the season,. As we speak, Matulia is currently tied for 5th nationally in home runs.

Matulia’s 11 RBI are 6 more than any other Bulldog through the first 7 games.

Getting power and run production in the middle of the lineup has been big for the Bulldogs early on.

Stat #2 that Stood Out

Johnathan Fincher bounced back after a tough start to open the season to go 7 innings with only allowing 1 earned run. Fincher went 7 innings only one time in all of 2022. It came in a win against Old Dominion in the conference tournament on May 28th.

Having Friday night Fincher in his All-American form from 2021 could prove to be a serious game-changer for the Tech pitching staff.

Stat #3 that Stood Out

After losing Kyle Crigger to the MLB Draft after the 2022 season there was obviously a major need for someone to step up and claim the closer role.

Landon Tomkins has seemingly answered the call in the early going. After this weekend, Tomkins has pitched 6.1 innings across 3 appearances and has yet to allow an earned run.

Tomkins did open his 2022 season with 5 straight scoreless outings.

Tomkins along with Ethan Bates (3 IP, 0 ER) look very strong at the back end of games for Lane Burroughs squad.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter, @BCarlisle37, @Harrisdowner2, @BleedTechBlue











