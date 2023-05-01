Chavez is a combo-guard from Charleston Southern that will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Chavez told BleedTechBlue.com, "The family environment is honestly, just unmatched. How Coach Hester takes care of his people after that ball stops bouncing. I believe in what he’s building and believe he is bringing in all the right pieces to win a championship this year and win the right way."

The native of Arlington, TX averaged 11.1 points per game for the Buccaneers during the 2022-2023 season.

The sharpshooter knocked down 7 threes in a game three separate times this season, including a 10/14 effort from downtown against Kentucky Christian on December 22nd.

Against Power Five competition in Ohio State and Virginia Tech, the 6'2 guard averaged 12.5 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 44% shooting from 3-point range.

---

