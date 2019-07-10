Talented OT White Chooses La Tech
Louisiana Tech picked up its 20th commitment in the 2020 recruiting class Tuesday night when OT Dakota White committed to the Bulldogs.
White plays his high school football in Katy, TX at Katy HS.
On what he liked about Louisiana Tech, White told BleedTechBlue.com, “Their family environment and winning pedigree.” White will bring plenty of winning pedigree with him to Ruston as his Katy Tigers have combined to go 23-3 over the previous two seasons.
White chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Colorado State, Hawaii, Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas State, New Mexico State, Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M, and Texas Southern.
With 20 commitments, Louisiana Tech’s 2020 recruiting class now ranks 54th nationally and #1 in Conference USA.
