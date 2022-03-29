Talvin Hester named new HC of the Dunkin' Dogs

Talvin Hester was introduced as the 19th head coach in Louisiana Tech Men's Basketball history on Tuesday afternoon.

Hester will come to Louisiana Tech after serving as an assistant coach at Texas Tech during the 2021-2022 season.

The Red Raiders finished 27-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Hester's lone season in Lubbock.

Prior to the one season he spent at Texas Tech, Hester served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech under Eric Konkol from 2018-2021.

Louisiana Tech was 66-29 during Hester's time as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs.

Hester was instrumental in the recruitments of Kenneth Lofton Jr, Isaiah Crawford, and Cobe Williams during his first stint in Ruston.