Talvin Hester named new HC of the Dunkin' Dogs
Talvin Hester was introduced as the 19th head coach in Louisiana Tech Men's Basketball history on Tuesday afternoon.
Hester will come to Louisiana Tech after serving as an assistant coach at Texas Tech during the 2021-2022 season.
The Red Raiders finished 27-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Hester's lone season in Lubbock.
Prior to the one season he spent at Texas Tech, Hester served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech under Eric Konkol from 2018-2021.
Louisiana Tech was 66-29 during Hester's time as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs.
Hester was instrumental in the recruitments of Kenneth Lofton Jr, Isaiah Crawford, and Cobe Williams during his first stint in Ruston.
The 43-year old Texas native has also coached at Oral Roberts, Houston, Texas State, SFA, San Jose State, Prairie View A&M, Texas College, Texas Wesleyan and North Lake College during his 20-year coaching career.
Louisiana Tech finished 24-10 and advanced to the Conference USA Championship game this past season.
The Bulldogs are expected to return a bulk of their roster and be one of the favorites to win Conference USA in 2022-2023.
