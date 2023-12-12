Tamarcus "TJ" Gray announced is commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Gray, a 3-star wide receiver, plays his high school football at Texas High in Texarkana, TX.

On why he chose LA Tech, Gray told BleedTechBlue.com, "I know a lot of the coaches and it felt like home."

Gray had previously been committed to Tulsas since June before flipping to the Bulldogs on Monday.

The 6'3 wideout chose the Bulldogs over offers from Colorado, Indiana, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, North Texas, Arkansas State, UTSA, and a host of others.

---

