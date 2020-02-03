Louisiana Tech picked up its 22nd commitment in the 2020 recruiting cycle Monday morning when defensive back Dallas Taylor-Cortez pledged his services to the Bulldogs. Taylor-Cortez will come to Louisiana Tech from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.



Out of high school, Taylor-Cortez signed with Iowa State.

The 6’2, 175-pound Taylor-Cortez will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.