Taylor-Cortez Commits to La Tech
Louisiana Tech picked up its 22nd commitment in the 2020 recruiting cycle Monday morning when defensive back Dallas Taylor-Cortez pledged his services to the Bulldogs.
Taylor-Cortez will come to Louisiana Tech from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Out of high school, Taylor-Cortez signed with Iowa State.
The 6’2, 175-pound Taylor-Cortez will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Taylor-Cortez told BleedTechBlue.com, “The bond I have with some of the players is just unreal. I could only imagine how connected we’ll be on the field together. It should be like an orchestra.”
