A two-star recruit out of high school, Henderson held offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Toledo, Ball State, and Florida International.

Henderson was a 2015 graduate of Lake Wales high school in Lake Wales, FL.

Coffeyville may ring a bell to many Bulldog fans as Quinton Patton played his junior college football at the school.

Henderson comes to Louisiana Tech by way of Coffeyville Community College.

In 2017 at Coffeyville, Henderson rushed for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns.

When asked what drew him to Louisiana Tech, Henderson said, “Everything, the coaches, the program, and where it's going. I just love it all. I'm just so excited to work hard for this team and coaches.”

Henderson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

When asked what Bulldog fans will like about his style, Henderson said, “they will love the way God uses me on the field. I bring relentless effort and excitement.”

Henderson will bring a hard-nosed, physical style of running to the Tech backfield.

Henderson was expected to become a Bulldog for a couple of weeks, which was first reported on BleedTechBlue.com on April 18th.

