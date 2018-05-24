Louisiana Tech (38-19) could not overcome an early deficit to Rice (25-29-2) and fell to the Owls 6-2 in the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

In a game that took nearly 24 hours to complete due to multiple lightning delays in the Biloxi area, the Bulldogs struggled in all three phases of the game.

Tech starting pitcher, David Leal, certainly did not have his best outing. In three innings of work, Leal allowed three earned runs and walked a season-high four batters.

With Tech facing an early three run deficit in the third inning, Taylor Young jacked his second home-run of the year to get Tech on the board.

A three-run blast by Rice shortstop, Ford Proctor, gave the Owls a 6-1 lead that would ultimately be too much for the 'Dogs to overcome.

Tech would add one run in the eighth inning on a Steele Netterville infield single that scored Dalton Skelton.

Graham Ahlrich tossed three scoreless innings of relief for Tech in the loss, his best outing of the season.

The Bulldogs will now face-off with Florida International tonight in the loser's bracket.

The Bulldogs are expected to start all-conference left-hander, Logan Bailey. Florida International will counter with right-hander, Tyler Myrick.

The game will start around 7PM, depending on the weather in the Biloxi area.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for updates throughout the entirety of the Conference USA tournament.

