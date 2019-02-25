



Louisiana Tech (5-2) dropped its first series of this season against Troy (4-3). The Bulldogs fell in the series opener 4-3 on Saturday, before winning the front-end of the doubleheader Sunday 11-4 and losing the back-end 7-5.





Let’s take a look at how it happened.





In the 4-3 defeat on Saturday, Tech got a really nice start from Tyler Follis. The junior right-hander was making his first start of the season and gave the Bulldogs 6.2 innings of four run ball.





A Logan Cerny solo home-run in the seventh inning to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead ultimately proved to be difference.





Hunter Wells, Taylor Young, Steele Netterville, and Chris Clayton each had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs offensively.





Starring at its first series loss of 2019, Tech came out on fire Sunday morning defeating Troy 11-4.





Tech pounded out 15 hits, including four two-run home runs in the victory. Taylor Young, Mason Mallard, Shelton Wallace, and Mason Robinson all homered to help propel the Bulldogs.





Beau Billings, making his first career collegiate appearance, earned the win in relief after tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless ball.





Matt Miller earned the save after striking out seven in 3.1 scoreless innings.





Looking to win the series in the nightcap, the Bulldogs fell behind in the top of the first inning and were never able to get a lead in losing 7-5.





A Rigsby Mosley RBI single in the third inning to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead proved to be the game winner.





For Tech at the plate, Mason Mallard collected three hits and three RBI while Steele Netterville homered twice.





Quinton Logan was the bright spot on the mound in the defeat throwing two innings of scoreless relief.





The Diamond Dogs will be back in action Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. against Little Rock. Tech will then return home next weekend to host Arkansas State.





