Louisiana Tech fell to UAB on Saturday night 28-7. Here are five quick thoughts on the loss.

Tech Misses Jaqwis Dancy: Kam McKnight rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown tonight for the Bulldogs, but Tech misses Dancy’s playmaking ability. Getting Dancy healthy will be crucial for the Bulldogs going forward.

Pass Protection Woes: Although J’Mar Smith certainly did not play a great game, he was running for his life all night. Smith had very few opportunities to have a clean pocket to throw from. After playing so well for three straight weeks, the unit to a step back tonight in the loss to UAB.

WRs Get No Separation: Coupled with poor pass protection, the wide receivers did a subpar job at getting open. J’Mar Smith only connected with three receivers on the evening. If Tech’s offense is going to be a strongpoint, the receivers will need to be in the middle of the success.

Defense Stands Tall: The Tech defense gave up two touchdowns late, but the unit was Strong throughout the night. UAB QB, A.Jx Erdely completed only eight of 24 throws for 136 yards on the night. The defense also forced seven punts on the evening.

Tech Needs Help: After seemingly taking control of the West Division last week at North Texas, Louisiana Tech gave up that control with a loss to UAB tonight. The Bulldogs will need the Blazers to lose at least twice in conference play to get back ahead of UAB in the standings.

Tech will be back in action next Saturday night at UTSA.