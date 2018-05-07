Louisiana Tech (32-17, 17-7) fell on hard times this weekend when it dropped a weekend series to Middle Tennessee (24-23-1, 9-14-1) at J.C. Love Field.

A Bulldog pitching staff that has been strong throughout the season struggled this weekend. Tech allowed 25 runs in the three game set, including 12 on Saturday.

Tech started the weekend slowly for the second consecutive week dropping a 6-4 decision on Friday night.

Matt Miller struggled on the mound for the Bulldogs allowing four earned runs in four innings of work to take his fourth loss of the season.

Aaron Aucker delivered the big blow in the ball game with a three-run home run for the Blue Raiders in a four-run third inning that the Bulldogs were unable to overcome.

Steele Netterville had a big night at the plate for Tech with two hits, one of which included his third home run of the season. Netterville had three RBI in the loss.

With Tech badly in need of a win, Saturday afternoon was chaotic to say the least. The two teams traded blows all afternoon before Tech finally prevailed 15-12 in the end.

Logan Robbins got the start for Tech and really struggled. The left-hander allowed a season-high seven earned runs in only three innings of work.

Tyler Follis picked up his fifth win of the season in relief, while Kent Hasler collected his seventh save with a clean ninth inning.

Parker Bates and Tanner Huddleston combined to go 3-8 at the plate for the ‘Dogs and drive in eight runs in the victory.

In all, Tech pounded out 16 hits and walked 10 times on the afternoon.

With a series victory in grasps, Tech turned to David Leal on Sunday afternoon.

Leal made his first weekend start of 2018 and clearly did not have his best stuff. The left-hander was gifted with an early 4-0 lead but was unable to make it hold up with Middle eventually prevailing 7-6 to win the series.

Leal lasted 4.1 innings and allowed eight hits along with five earned runs for the afternoon.

Kent Hasler was dynamite in relief to keep Tech in the game, throwing 2.1 innings of hitless relief while striking out three.

Steele Netterville concluded his strong weekend with two more hits including his fourth home run of the season, a moon shot to left field in the third inning.

Parker Bates also collected three hits in the defeat.

Tech will now get set for its final midweek game of the season Wednesday night at Grambling. First pitch is set for 6PM.

The Bulldogs will then travel to Hattiesburg for their final road trip of the season at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are currently in first place in Conference USA standings.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!