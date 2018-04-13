After winning its fourth consecutive bowl game in December against SMU, Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech quickly turned their attention towards the 2018 season.

For the last month, the ‘Dogs have been hard at work preparing for the 2018 season by going through spring practice.

On Saturday afternoon, Louisiana Tech fans will get their first opportunity to watch the 2018 Bulldogs.

Throughout the spring, BleedTechBlue.com has provided in-depth practice reports on upwards of 50 players.

Things to Watch for Saturday:

How will J’Mar Smith progress from year one to year two as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback?

How will Jaqwis Dancy and Kam McKnight perform at running back now that Jarred Craft and Boston Scott have moved on due to graduation?

The competition between the wide receivers and cornerbacks has been intense throughout the first 14 practices. Which unit will have the upper hand on Saturday?

Will linebacker be a position of strength in 2018?

Is Brady Farlow ready to replace Jonathan Barnes at kicker?

It is certainly a busy weekend in Ruston athletically. If you are looking to make it a full day Saturday, the Diamond ‘Dogs will be hosting Charlotte at 2PM Saturday, while the Lady Techster softball team will be hosting UTSA at 2PM as well.